Pedestrian Fatally Struck by DART Train in East Oak Cliff

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Friday night in east Oak Cliff, according to the agency.

DART police responded about 9:15 p.m. to a report that a Blue Line train had struck a person who had been on the tracks.

The pedestrian had been in the right of way at Lancaster Road and Saner Avenue, between the Illinois and Kiest stations, officials said.

The person who was hit has been pronounced dead. Officials have not released that person's identity.