Man Fatally Struck After Falling Into Street During Fight: Arlington Police

A man was fatally struck by a truck-tractor Saturday night after he fell into the road in front of the vehicle during a fight, Arlington police say.

The man had been fighting with another person in the 1300 block of East Abram Street around 8:45 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell into road in front of a commercial truck, police said.

The driver of the truck-tractor, which was pulling a tanker trailer, stopped to check on the man before driving off. The driver later returned to the scene and was interviewed by detectives, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said a review of surveillance video from a nearby tire shop showed that the man had not been pushed into oncoming traffic.

The driver has not currently been charged with failing to notify emergency services. Police said Investigators will consult with the Tarrant County district attorney's office on the case.