Pedestrian and dog hit by car and killed in Denton

Denton police closed the westbound lane of University Drive for several hours during their investigation.
A pedestrian and their dog both died after being hit by a car in Denton on Christmas night.

It happened on East University Drive at Ruddell Street around 7 p.m.

Denton police said there was a serious crash where the dog was killed and the owner died a short time later.

There were more crashes after the initial crash. Police said everyone involved stayed at the scene.

Denton police closed the westbound lane of University Drive for several hours as officers continued their investigation.

