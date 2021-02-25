Irving

Pedestrian Dies After Irving Car Accident, Police Investigate

By Logan McElroy

Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place southbound in the 1500 block of North State Highway Loop 12 on Sunday.

Police responded to a call at approximately 4 a.m. to a major accident involving a pedestrian hit by at least one vehicle.

When police arrived they found the woman dead in the middle of the road.

Medical Examiner's identified her as 24-year-old Amy Hernandez Gomez of Seagoville.

Irving police say the incident is still under investigation, and urge anyone with information to call 911 or contact them at 972-273-1010.

