Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle in Southeast Oak Cliff: Police

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motorcycle Friday night in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

The pedestrian was crossing the street in the 3200 block of Simpson Stuart Road about 9:45 p.m. and did not yield the right of way to a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.