Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle in Southeast Oak Cliff: Police

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motorcycle Friday night in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.
The pedestrian was crossing the street in the 3200 block of Simpson Stuart Road about 9:45 p.m. and did not yield the right of way to a motorcycle, police said.
The motorcycle hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The pedestrian's identity has not been released.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.