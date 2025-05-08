Fort Worth

PBR World Finals return to Fort Worth with North Texas stars in the hunt

Top-ranked bull riders, including Decatur’s John Crimber, compete for the world title and a $1 million prize

By Meredith Yeomans

The world of Western sports is in Fort Worth for the crown jewel of bull riding.

The 2025 PBR World Finals begins Thursday, and some of the top contenders call North Texas home.

As a professional bull rider, John Crimber has been hailed as a generational talent.

He went pro the day after he turned 18 years old.

“I remember when 12 o’clock hit Aug. 11. I bought my card and entered my first PBR that weekend," recalled Crimber.

It wasn't that long ago.

The 19-year-old Decatur native came out of the gates strong. He finished second in the world in the 2023-2024 season, his rookie year.

“It dang sure lit a fire in me for sure after last year,” said Crimber.

He became the world's best earlier this year before an injury. Now ranked #3, his focus is finishing the season strong.

But the road to number one runs through Fort Worth.

“I think we're just going to go round for round, bull for bull, and just let everything play out how it’s supposed to,” said Crimber.

The PBR World Finals begins at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyard, where 45 of the world’s best bull riders will try to land a coveted spot in the finals next weekend at AT&T Stadium.

The competition culminates with the naming of a new 2025 PBR Finals Winner and world champion who walks away with a million dollars and the coveted gold buckle.

“It is life-changing for a bull rider,” said Jack Holmberg, VP of competition. “Anybody in the field this year could walk away with this thing.”

Brady Fielder, 25, is ranked #2 in the world. He calls Henrietta, Texas, home but is looking to become the second Australian world champion in PBR history.

“It would be truly an amazing blessing to be able to win,” said Fielder.

If Crimber is crowned champion, he’d be the first Texas native to win the title since 2016.

The competition starts tomorrow and runs through May 18.

