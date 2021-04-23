Paxton Joins Ten States to Sue Biden Administration Due to New Executive Order

In a recent Executive Order, President Joe Biden created a working group consisting of federal bureaucrats assigned the task of calculating the social costs of specific emissions in an effort to create new environmental regulations, and attorney general Ken Paxton joins 10-states to sue against the order.

"This puffed-up Executive Order was not approved by Congress or the American people, and it flies in the face of the Founders' vision of state sovereignty and the free market," Attorney General Paxton said. "This is a dangerous act of overreach led by President Biden's unaccountable environmentalists."

The lawsuit will target the Biden Administration and according to Paxton will prohibit the administration from eliminating jobs and imposing regulatory burdens on Americans with the use of everyday items.

Items such as generators, dishwashers, lawnmowers, firewood, etc. would be labeled as limited use items.

Federal agencies were instructed to immediately begin following the executive order and apply regulatory actions and 'other' decision making.

"The use of these values will result in the most expansive and expensive environmental regulatory initiative in history and affects virtually every federal agency. These estimates will be used to fundamentally transform the entire regulatory structure of the federal government, as well as the way Texas conducts its business and Texans manage their lives," Paxton said.