Paul Quinn College to Host ‘Parade of Champions'

It’s been dubbed the 'Parade of Champions.' Six Southern Dallas schools brought home titles to the city of Dallas in the same calendar year. This weekend, at Paul Quinn College, they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

The celebration will shine a light on South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, DeSoto, and Madison High Schools, as well as Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy. The parade will also acknowledge Paul Quinn’s own men’s basketball team which brought home a national title.

The school's president, Dr. Michael Sorrell said this is about acknowledging the talent the city of Dallas produces.

"In the southern part of the city, there are five state champions and one national champion. Come on, that is everything," he said. "These are the moments, if you aren’t careful and you don’t acknowledge them, you begin to neglect them. And no one deserves to have their triumph and their accomplishments neglected."

The Parade of Champions will take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Paul Quinn College. We’re told city and various school district leaders will be in attendance as well.