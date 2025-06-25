Path created for high school graduates to apply for Dallas Police Academy

While their path through the academy is unique, each Dallas police recruit currently arrives with either some college credit or three years of prior military experience.

In addition, another training path exists for applicants with a sworn peace officer’s license.

Now the city is creating a new path.

District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn says when the idea was first proposed last fall by the Civil Service Board to drop the college requirement, it needed more work.

“When this first came up, I pushed back against it,” Mendelsohn said.

The council’s public safety committee, earlier this month, recommended allowing anyone at least 21 years of age with a high school diploma and three consecutive years of work history to apply for the DPD academy.

“This is just broadening the pool for some qualified applicants who just didn’t have the exact life experience, and that’s how I got comfortable with it,” Mendelsohn said Wednesday.

It comes as Dallas is pushing to grow the ranks of sworn officers, from a current total of just over 3200 officers, the highest figure in eight years for DPD, to a voter-mandated 4000 in the coming years.

District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua urged lowering the work requirement to two years before the vote to start the pilot program this summer.

“Three years of consecutive full-time employment for a 21-year-old is almost unobtainable, so I’m just trying to make this a little more realistic,” Bazaldua said.

The two-year work requirement amendment received only two votes of support.

The proposal for three years of work passed unanimously.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said it will begin as a pilot program with an opportunity to reassess its effectiveness next summer and make changes, if needed.