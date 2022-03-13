Pastor Supporting Congregation and Helping Coordinate Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

In the hour or so of quiet and reflection that a service can provide - father Pavlo Popov knows the range of emotions – among his small congregation – is quite large.

(23:18 5 SEC) Pavlo Popov says: “some people start to kind of feel despair because they realize it might be for a long time.”

The pastor of Saint Sophia Ukrainian Catholic Church in The Colony said his message on Sunday centered on the history of sacrifice and perseverance in Ukraine in the face of oppression, whether political, religious, or militarily.

“it’s not just the war of soldiers against soldiers, this war is also information war,” Popov said.

Russia banned Instagram at midnight on Monday and while it is unclear what message is getting through to Russian citizens aside from state-run media, Popov says independent reporting the last three weeks has made it clear for the rest of the world.

Daria Canton, a worshipper at St. Sophia, said Sunday the crisis has made her neighbors in North Texas understand more about Ukraine, its people, history and fight to remain an independent democracy.

“People hear us they know who we are now and they understand us and they’re willing to support us,” Canton said.

Governor Greg Abbott worshipped with and comforted parishioners at a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston on Sunday, designating March 13 as a day of prayer for Ukraine.

North Texas has already seen numerous rallies of support, both visible and financial since the invasion started 17 days ago.

Marta Petrash of Dallas is one of the founding members of the Ukrainian American Society of Texas. On Sunday, she said she hopes the U.S. and European allies will reconsider its decision to not close Ukrainian skies to Russian planes and missiles.

“Help Ukraine right now when it’s not too late because this will continue,” Petrash said.

U.S. officials have maintained implementing a no-fly zone in Ukraine would escalate the war and put American military personnel in direct combat with the Russian military if the no-fly zone was violated.

Both UAST and St. Sophia’s Catholic Church have posted online various ways community members and groups can help Ukraine.

Popov added he is growing more comfortable with a role he never planned for - his church as a refuge for grief, resolves and a sounding board for how North Texans can continue to support Ukraine.

“When you know you’re not alone in the world, it makes a difference,” Popov said. “Double-check with us. Make sure that we are not needing anything because things are changing very fast.”