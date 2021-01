A 38-year-old man was found dead in far southeast Fort Worth Saturday morning, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

A motorist found the man's body just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Teague Road, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the man was murdered and that it was believed to be an isolated incident, which posed no immediate danger to the public.

The man was not identified Saturday.