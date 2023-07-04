Passengers anxious to travel with local company after fatal crash in Mexico

In Mexico, authorities continue to investigate a bus crash that left eight passengers dead and dozens of others injured. Most of the victims are residents of Irving and Fort Worth.

The bus, which is owned by Zavala Plus LLC, departed from its main office located in the 100 block of South Rogers Road in Irving. In addition to the driver, a total of 41 people we on board.

The bus, according to employees, was headed to the state of Zacatecas. The fatal crash occured on the highway near the town of Concepción del Oro, located nearly 750 miles away from the Dallas area.

Mexican authorities say the bus crashed and rolled over to the opposite side of the highway.

A driver of an 18-wheeler recorded video of the extensive and horrific scene where survivors are heard pleading for help.

On Tuesday morning in Irving, it was business as usual with employees selling tickets and customers loading their bags on buses while others arrived.

"I feel really sad," Violeta Salinas said.

Salinas has been a customer of the Zavala company for about five years and plans to travel with them again this month. "We're going to Monterrey, and I'm a little worried now because of what happened."

Martin Gómez waited for his wife to arrive from Zacatecas.

"I'm worried because it is dangerous," Gómez said.

He said his wife has only traveled on Zavala buses less than three times and cited concerns over speed.

"My wife told me she's worried because of the news," Gómez said.

While the cause is still under investigation in Mexico, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has flagged Zavala Plus in the past for speeding and a total of 21 maintenance vehicle violations.

The FMCSA lists 26 vehicles, 31 drivers, and 20 inspections under Zavala Plus LLC.

Gómez looked out of the window as he saw his wife's bus arrive. The bus driver entered the parking lot of the business, which is located in a small shopping center. However, he was forced to wait at least half an hour after the bus driver reversed, colliding with a black truck.

Irving Police and an ambulance were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon after a pregnant woman inside the black truck reported minor injuries.

NBC 5 has made multiple attempts to speak to the owner and request comment for both incidents, however, we have not received a response.

Meanwhile, customers said the owner's silence could be what makes them choose a different company.

"If they don't have like empathy with the families… we won't travel with them again," Salinas said.

Others told NBC 5 they will likely continue traveling with Zavala Plus due to the economic value.