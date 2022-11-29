Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.

The driver, who was driving a black Ford Flex SUV, refused to stop for the officer and sped away along westbound U.S. Highway 175, police said.

As the pursuit neared Bud Stoy Road, police said the passenger leaned out of the window and fired at the officer, striking the patrol vehicle at least three times.

The chase continued west on 175 to northbound Interstate 635 before the driver turned east on Interstate 20 and headed back into Kaufman County.

While on I-20, officers were able to spike the driver's tires but he continued driving.

The driver then went south on Farm-to-Market Road 429 and continued driving for another nine miles until he hit a ditch and crashed into a fence at FM 429 and Texas 243, disabling the SUV.

Texas Sky Ranger picked up the chase at about 11:25 a.m. just as the driver and a passenger were being taken into custody by law enforcement.

A man was seen being treated at the scene for an apparent injury to his backside before being taken by ground ambulance to an area hospital. Kaufman Police said the man had been shot earlier in the pursuit when exchanging gunfire on 175 with assisting police officers.

Kaufman police did not elaborate on the man's injury or condition or say which agency was exchanging gunfire with him.

Police have not yet released the names of the men involved in the chase or said what charges they'll face.

The investigation into the shooting is being done by the Texas Rangers and is ongoing. The investigation into the chase is also ongoing, police said.

Kaufman Police were assisted in the chase by Crandall Police, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Kaufman County Constables Office, Seagoville Police and the Texas DPS.