The Federal Aviation Administration fined a passenger $21,000 after he refused to wear his facemask before and after boarding a Feb. 22 Southwest Airlines flight and hit a customer service supervisor.

In a press release Tuesday, the FAA said a passenger on the flight from Dallas to Albuquerque, New Mexico was told repeatedly to wear his mask.

A Southwest customer service supervisor provided a mask to the man before boarding, the FAA said.

But when the aircraft left the gate and the plane doors closed, he removed his mask again, according to the FAA.

Then, the captain returned the aircraft from the runway to the gate.

When a Southwest customer service supervisor boarded the plane to escort him off, the passenger threw the mask at the supervisor and hit him in the jaw, the FAA said.

Dallas police officers detained the man and issued him a citation for assault, according to the FAA.

The passenger was one of eight cases of "unruly behavior" described in a FAA press release out of 3,100 reports.

The FAA also said $563,800 in fines has been proposed against unruly passengers in 2021.