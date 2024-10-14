Fort Worth

Pascal High School alum charged after threatening to ‘shoot up' homecoming parade

The suspect told police that the threat was a joke among friends

By Lauren Harper

A former student at Pascal High School in Fort Worth has been charged after allegedly making threats of violence at the school's upcoming homecoming parade, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were notified by the Meta Law Enforcement Response Team about a potential shooting threat made in an Instagram story post on Sept. 26.

Police said the post contained a screenshot of a flyer for the parade with the caption, "I'm shooting that b**** up."

The post was made by an anonymous profile registered under 19-year-old Sinai Rangel's private email and phone number, police said. When authorities arrived at Rangel's residence for questioning, she admitted to making the post and claimed it was a joke with a friend.

Police said she also admitted to sending a screenshot of the post to other friends through a direct message on Instagram.

Rangel also told police that Meta quickly took down the Instagram story post because they said it contained inappropriate content.

Rangel was not immediately taken into custody after the initial interview. She was later arrested on Sept. 27, charged with making terroristic threats and released on a $7,000 bond.

Rangel is currently awaiting arraignment.

