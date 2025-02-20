Party for Oscar-nominee Abraham Alexander moved indoors

Fort Worth will celebrate an Oscar-nominated musician Thursday night with a sendoff party ahead of The Academy Awards.

The celebration was moved indoors because of the frigid temperatures but the party will heat up with hometown pride.

Abraham Alexander's Like a Bird from the movie Sing Sing is one of five songs nominated in this year’s Original Song category. He co-wrote the lyrics and music with Austin musician Adrian Quesada of the band Black Pumas.

"I couldn't believe it, like truly, truly so, so grateful," Alexander said during a visit to NBC 5.

Alexander was born in Greece and transplanted to Texas in the early 2000s at age 11 to escape the ever-present racial tension of his birthplace. He soon lost his mother in a car accident with a drunk driver and was adopted.

Alexander became a sports nut who excelled on the pitch and had first set his sights on a career in soccer. A torn ACL sidelined those ambitions but opened the door to a new path. A friend handed him a guitar during this downtime, and, without warning, his soul was unlocked.

Songs he did not know that he had in him poured out. A series of increasingly incredible chance meetings — including a life-changing encounter with Leon Bridges — led him to nurture his talents. Those roads converged on his 2023 debut album Sea/Sons, out now on Dualtone Records.

"Fort Worth has shaped me and my music to truly be open and to express myself to the fullest in the most authentic way. And some people are restricted by a city and that's not the case for me, like my city allowed me to be myself and to discover music. And they support me in such an incredible way and I think I'll be saying thank you and in gratitude for a long time," Alexander said. "Home is where you amplify the most and Fort Worth does that for me and I'm so grateful to call this place home. It's wild, just thank you, you know, and I can't wait to celebrate with the city and hopefully bring a trophy back to Panther City."

The free send-off party was moved indoors to The Spotlight on Houston Street, formerly the Caravan of Dreams. The celebration will be a meet and greet with Abraham and kicks off at 6 p.m. (with autographed records and posters while supplies last); live music led by Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and arranger Carlitos Del Puerto, with a full Cuban Salsa band; and at 7:30 pm Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker will present a City Proclamation. The evening will end with a fireworks show in Sundance Square Plaza at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to park in Sundance Square Garage #4 (entrance off 4th Street) & Garage #3 (entrance off 3rd Street). Parking validation will be available at the event.

Alexander and two other North Texans hope Sing Sing brings them Oscar gold. Fort Worth's Greg Kwedar and Clint Bently of Dallas are nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025.

Abraham gave NBC 5 a hint of what's next for him.

"I recently went back to Greece in November and that was the first time in 20 years of being back home I did a little documentary so I'm excited to get to share that and then finish my sophomore record as well, so good things in the horizon," he said.