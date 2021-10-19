Partnership Will Offer Free Rides to Voting Polls in Tarrant County

During early voting and on voting day Tuesday, Nov. 2 Tarrant County has partnered with Trinity Metro residents so that they have a variety of options for rides to the voting polls.

From Oct.18-29 and on voting day Tuesday, Nov. 2, a partnership between Tarrant County and Trinity Metro will offer free transportation services to those who need a ride to a voting location.

Trinity metro rides will be offering the rides to those who have a Texas ID or voter registration card. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the partnership on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Tarrant County voters get free rides to the voting polls. In the November 2020 election, the county provided more than 5,800 free trips to ballot locations.

"Access to transportation should not be a barrier that prevents people from exercising their right to vote," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. "Tarrant County is once again, offering free rides to polling locations, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired, as well as on-demand service in Arlington and Fort Worth. These free rides will be available during early voting and on Election Day."

Trinity Metro’s vice president and chief operating officer Wayne Gensler says he is happy to partner with the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and provide free rides to the polls. Gensler also said that they are grateful for the funding provided by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and that they want to give the opportunity to everyone to cast a ballot.

The partnership with Trinity Metro includes bus routes, ZIPZONE services, ACCESS paratransit, plus Tarrant County Transportation Services (TCTS) Northeast Transportation Services (NETS), and Arlington’s Via and Handitran.