All westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Arlington will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday, TXDOT officials confirmed.

The lanes between Six Flags Drive and AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road will be closed due to bridge construction. Traffic will be moved to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the frontage road and re-enter from the AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road entrance ramp.

TXDOT officials said delays are expected.