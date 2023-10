Westbound I-20 will be fully closed at Anglin Drive from 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6 for construction.

All westbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. This may cause heavy traffic so it may be best just to avoid the area altogether.

Drivers in this area should know that the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph throughout the Southeast Connector corridor.

All construction work is weather permitting, but the forecast calls for a dry night with light winds.