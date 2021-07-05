Fireworks

Parks Near Lake Arlington Littered with Trash From Fireworks

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Residents living near Lake Arlington woke up to find areas in surrounding parks littered with trash from fireworks.

A viewer contacted NBC 5 to check out the parks off Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue in Fort Worth.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The lots in the area were filled with trash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 27 mins ago

Arlington Resumes Fourth of July Parade Tradition

Houston 27 mins ago

Spent Fireworks Catch Fire in Houston Home, Fire Department Says

A person at the park told NBC 5 fireworks are allowed to be shot off there.

The garbage left behind appears to be more excessive than in years past.

NBC 5 has reached out for comment to see what will be done to clean up the area.

This article tagged under:

FireworksFort WorthLake Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us