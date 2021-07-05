Parks Near Lake Arlington Littered with Trash From Fireworks

Residents living near Lake Arlington woke up to find areas in surrounding parks littered with trash from fireworks.
A viewer contacted NBC 5 to check out the parks off Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue in Fort Worth.
The lots in the area were filled with trash.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
A person at the park told NBC 5 fireworks are allowed to be shot off there.
The garbage left behind appears to be more excessive than in years past.
NBC 5 has reached out for comment to see what will be done to clean up the area.