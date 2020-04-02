Parks Increasing Efforts to Keep People Apart During Coronavirus Crisis

Getting outside and getting some fresh air and exercise is important.

Even during a pandemic and a shelter-at-home ordinance, some of the more popular parks find some people may not be following the six foot social distancing rule.

"I think we are trying,” Maria Pagano said.

“In human nature it's not natural for us but I think people are doing a decent job," said Pagano who frequents the park.

At Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, which is not city owned, it’s doing what it can to keep people separated.

"We've closed our children's park which is our playground and our dog park,” Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers said.

“We've pulled the food trucks as well as all the tables and chairs in front of the food trucks. So, we are trying to get rid of the gathering places to help the city out."

The City of Dallas is also trying to keep city parks open during the coronavirus crisis.

Dallas Parks and Recreation newly appointed director John Jenkins told board members Thursday people must follow social distancing for that to happen.

"We have stepped up enforcement,” Jenkins said.

“We have stepped up the awareness. We will continue to focus on trying to get voluntary compliance."

Jenkins said park rangers and staff will be in the parks to educate people. He says they are trying to avoid having to give citations.

"You are going to start seeing as well these messaging, electronic messaging boards that we just purchased that we are going to be putting out at our parks particularly at our large busiest trails," Jenkins said.

The City of Dallas will also be installing some cages around certain basketball goals that have been drawing large crowds as well to try and stop people from gathering.