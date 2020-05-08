Collin County

Parks, Boat Ramps Reopen at Lavon Lake

The park's full reopening schedule is listed below

By Holley Ford

Lake-Lavon-Aerial-032612
NBC 5

Lavon Lake has reopened several day use parks.

Currently, all “access points” are open and give a minimal level of access around the lake.

These are areas that have a boat ramp, but no camping or picnicking facilities.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing 4 hours ago

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

The areas currently open are: Brockdale, Highland, Bratonia, Twin Groves, and Elm Creek Parks, and the Lavonia (South) Boat Ramp.

This will give additional access to various parts of the lake and should also naturally disperse the public.

The following parks opened May 7:

  • Avalon Park – boat ramp only (day use, beach and pavilion remain closed)
  • Little Ridge Park – day use and boat ramp
  • Ticky Creek Park – day use and boat ramp

Pebble Beach Park – day use and boat ramp -- reopens May 11.

The parks that will reopen on May 20 are:

  • East Fork Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use
  • Lavonia Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use
  • Clear Lake Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use

Beginning May 20, campers will be able to make limited camping reservations.

Campground reservations and fees must be made in advance by clicking here. Campers must pre-print passes and proceed to campground.

Following the current guidance, only 50% of the camp sites will be available for reservation.

The Stilling Basin, pavilions, fishing piers and special events will remain closed until further notice.

Full facility opening will depend on guidance from federal, state and county governments.

This article tagged under:

Collin Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us