Parks, Boat Ramps Reopen at Lavon Lake

Lavon Lake has reopened several day use parks.

Currently, all “access points” are open and give a minimal level of access around the lake.

These are areas that have a boat ramp, but no camping or picnicking facilities.

The areas currently open are: Brockdale, Highland, Bratonia, Twin Groves, and Elm Creek Parks, and the Lavonia (South) Boat Ramp.

This will give additional access to various parts of the lake and should also naturally disperse the public.

The following parks opened May 7:

Avalon Park – boat ramp only (day use, beach and pavilion remain closed)

Little Ridge Park – day use and boat ramp

Ticky Creek Park – day use and boat ramp

Pebble Beach Park – day use and boat ramp -- reopens May 11.

The parks that will reopen on May 20 are:

East Fork Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use

Lavonia Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use

Clear Lake Park – RV and tent camping, boat ramp and day use

Beginning May 20, campers will be able to make limited camping reservations.

Campground reservations and fees must be made in advance by clicking here. Campers must pre-print passes and proceed to campground.

Following the current guidance, only 50% of the camp sites will be available for reservation.

The Stilling Basin, pavilions, fishing piers and special events will remain closed until further notice.

Full facility opening will depend on guidance from federal, state and county governments.