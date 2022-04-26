COVID-19

Parkland to Provide Second Booster Shots

Appointments must be made in advance

Parkland Health's primary care health centers across Dallas are now offering the second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccination, the hospital announced in a press release.

Eligible persons who are looking to get their second booster must bring their vaccine card to their appointments.

Individuals with a MyChart account can schedule a vaccine appointment on site. Those without can call to sign up for an appointment Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 214-590-7000.

Public health officials recommend a second booster to individuals who have a weakened immune system or who are 50 years and older and received their last COVID vaccines at least four months ago.

The vaccinations are free.

