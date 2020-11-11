Parkland to Open Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Irving

Parkland Health and Hospital System is partnering with Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas to open a walk-up COVID-19 testing location at Parkland's Irving Health Center.

The testing site will be located at 1800 North Britain Road in Irving 75061 and will open on Monday, Nov. 16.

According to Parkland officials, the site will be open from Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing location will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Parkland's Southeast Dallas Health Center located at 9202 Elam Road in Dallas, will continue to offer testing through Thursday. The site will be closed on Nov. 13.

For additional information about COVID-19, please contact Dallas County Health and Human Services, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and www.parklandhospital.com/covid19.