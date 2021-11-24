Parkland Shuts Down Ellis Davis Vaccine, Testing Site

The COVID-19 vaccine and testing site at the Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas closed Wednesday, nearly 18 months after it opened during the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Parkland Memorial Hospital which operates the site, more than 97,000 tests have been administered and more than 78,000 vaccines.

The Ellis Davis drive-thru location did not require appointments and provided a convenient spot to serve southern Dallas County, predominately Black and Latino neighborhoods that have seen higher numbers of COVID-19 deaths.

Those in line to receive a shot on the final day said they were grateful for the location.

"I actually got all three of my shots here," said Cassandra Graham. "It's been such a blessing."

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, the number of people using the facility had dwindled in recent weeks.

"We're not in the same situation we were at the start of this," said Dr. Philip Huang. "There is widespread availability. It's not hard to find the vaccine."

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said he was okay with the site closing.

"A site operationally designed to service 500 to 1,000 daily can't justify 100 to 150 a day," Price said, adding that the facility also required 24/7 security.

The closure comes as Dr. Huang warns about an uptick in cases as people gather for the holidays. Around 40% of Texans remain unvaccinated.

He urged people to get the vaccine or get their booster dose, if eligible, to protect themselves and their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

"It’s a reminder we cannot let our guard down," Dr. Huang said.

Dallas County recently reopened the Fair Park vaccination site for booster shots and first shots with all three shot options for adults and Pfizer vaccines for kids 5 and up.

Dallas County also operates a large vaccination site at Eastfield College and shots are widely available now at pharmacies and drug stores.