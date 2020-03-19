Dallas

Parkland Implements No Visitor Policy

By Dominga Gutierrez

Parkland-Hospital-Sign
NBCDFW.com

Parkland Health and Hospital System has implemented a no visitor policy in the main hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Boulevard.

The Parkland system stated that visitors are strongly discouraged to visit at all of the the health system’s outpatient specialty clinics and health centers.  

“It is extremely important for the health of our patients, staff and the entire community that everyone heed the requests from Parkland to restrict visitors at our hospital and clinics. We understand that for many families with children out of school, this policy can pose a challenge, but it is vital that we restrict visitation to ensure that we keep people safe and healthy. We need the cooperation of all of our patients during this critical public health emergency,” said Parkland’s Chief Clinical Officer, Roberto de la Cruz, MD.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Tarrant County COVID-19 Caseload More Than Doubles Overnight

coronavirus 29 mins ago

UIL Extends Suspension of All Extracurricular Activities Until May

Parkland has also requested that people do not come to Parkland’s ER or Urgent Care Center for COVID-19 testing.

Drive through COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria with a Parkland physician’s order. Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.

This article tagged under:

DallascoronavirusParklandtestingvisitors
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us