Parkland Implements No Visitor Policy

Parkland Health and Hospital System has implemented a no visitor policy in the main hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Boulevard.

The Parkland system stated that visitors are strongly discouraged to visit at all of the the health system’s outpatient specialty clinics and health centers.

“It is extremely important for the health of our patients, staff and the entire community that everyone heed the requests from Parkland to restrict visitors at our hospital and clinics. We understand that for many families with children out of school, this policy can pose a challenge, but it is vital that we restrict visitation to ensure that we keep people safe and healthy. We need the cooperation of all of our patients during this critical public health emergency,” said Parkland’s Chief Clinical Officer, Roberto de la Cruz, MD.

Parkland has also requested that people do not come to Parkland’s ER or Urgent Care Center for COVID-19 testing.

Drive through COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria with a Parkland physician’s order. Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.



