Dallas

Parkland Hospital Offering No-Cost Mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Nataly Torres

Generic Breast Cancer Ribbon
Getty Images/Alice Edward

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is offering no-cost mammograms and breast health education through the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians say women should not put off their annual screening mammograms.

"COVID-19 has been with us for more than 7 months and will be around for quite a while longer. We know that breast cancer is more survivable when diagnosed and treated early. Screening mammograms find breast cancer at its earliest stage when it is more treatable," said Dr. Jessica Porembka, Medical Director of Breast Imaging and Quality Assurance at Parkland. "That's why we don't want women to postpone mammogram screenings during the pandemic. At Parkland, we've taken many COVID-19 precautions to ensure patients and staff are safe."

Among those precautions are screening for COVID-19 symptoms of everyone entering any Parkland facility, mandatory use of face masks for everyone at all times, limited seating and spacing out of appointments for social distancing in clinics and mobile mammography units, including in waiting areas and dressing rooms.

Parkland will offer no-cost mobile mammography throughout Dallas County during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m at the locations below.

To register and ensure your eligibility for no-cost mammograms, please call 214-266-3327.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5004 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas 75241

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
Mexican Consulate Binational Health Fair, 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas, 75247

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Oak Cliff Family YMCA, 6701 S. Hampton Rd., Dallas, 75232

To learn more about Parkland services, visit www.parklandhospital.com.

