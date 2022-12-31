Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx.

In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins.

Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading COVID-variant, Omicron. Additionally, Parkland reached a record single-day total of visits to the emergency room.

Three other North Texas hospitals join Parkland on the list of busy ERs. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth saw 142,330 visits, John Peter Smith Hospital also in Fort Worth saw 117,956 visitors and Children's Medical Center in Dallas had 104,078 visitors.