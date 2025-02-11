Parkland Health offers free tax preparation services for patients and employees

Parkland Health announced that it will partner with Foundation Communities to offer free tax preparation services to low and middle-income families and individuals.

These preparation services, dubbed “Tax Prep Tuesdays,” will occur every Tuesday at Parkland Memorial Hospital and Parkland Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers from Feb. 11 through March 18, 2025.

“Our goal with this program is to not only address the financial health of our Parkland population but also to empower individuals and families with the tools they need to thrive,” said Vidya Ayyr, Director of Community Social Impact at Parkland. “By offering free tax preparation services and access to vital tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), we are helping our community unlock opportunities, reduce financial stress, and build a stronger foundation for their future.”

According to Parkland Health, families and individuals who earn less than $67,000 annually can register for an appointment to meet with an IRS Certified Preparer who can help with:

Current and prior years’ federal tax returns

Amendments to previously filed tax returns

IRS letter queries

ITIN applications and renewals

Tax returns for foreign students and non-U.S. residents

IRS Certified Preparer will also ensure eligible participants are informed about and can claim the EITC, which provides financial support to low- and moderate-income working individuals and families, Parkland Health said.

Parkland officials said the preparers will also help participants access other programs and credits, including the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) for education expenses, and guidance on using refunds to build financial security.

The program will offer appointments at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below:

For more information, visit the Parkland Health website.