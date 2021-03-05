Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation Records 66% Reduction COVID-19 Risk for Dallas County

The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation has announced that Dallas County has seen a 66% reduction in risk values recorded by center's COVID-19 Vulnerability Index in February, with some of the most vulnerable ZIP codes showing significant reductions.

According to PCCI, one of the hardest hit ZIP Codes, 75211, which includes the areas around Cockrell Hill and Oak Hill, saw its vulnerability risk value drop by 151.9 points, going from 196.9 vulnerability rating in January to 44.9 in February.

The 75211 ZIP code remains the second most at-risk area in Dallas County, but its overall improvement is a positive sign for the area, PCCI said.

In addition to the drop in 75211, the ZIP code 75204, in east downtown Dallas, saw a 104.4 drop in its vulnerability ratings.

ZIP code 75224, in southern Dallas, saw a drop of 64.9 in its vulnerability ratings, but now is ranked as the most vulnerable area in Dallas County with a vulnerability value of 45.87.

The ZIP code 75227, in east Dallas County intersected by State Highway 12, is the third most vulnerable area in Dallas with a 42.45 value, though it dropped 70.5 in its vulnerability ratings since January.

“The dramatic drop in the county’s vulnerability is positive and offers a hopeful path going forward,” Thomas Roderick, PhD, Senior Director of Data and Applied Sciences at PCCI, said. “We are remaining cautious as we saw vulnerability rates come down last summer only to see increase significantly later. The key to continued reduction of vulnerability is ongoing vigilance, including continued adhering to local health official guidance, social distancing, face covering, and registering for vaccinations as soon as you’re able.”

PCCI’s Vulnerability Index was launched in June 2020, and it identifies at-risk communities by examining comorbidity rates including chronic illnesses such as hypertension, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

The index also examined areas with a high density of populations over the age of 65 and increased social deprivation such as lack of access to food, medicine, employment, and transportation.

The PCCI COVID-19 Vulnerability Index can be found on its COVID-19 Hub for Dallas County at https://covid-analytics-pccinnovation.hub.arcgis.com/.

“Holidays and events are potential super-spreader events,” Dr. Roderick said. “We are in a time of year where these tend to be limited, which impacts ongoing COVID-19 cases. However, Spring Break and occasional holidays on the calendar represent potential trouble times. PCCI will continue monitoring for things that can push Dallas County into higher levels of vulnerability.”

PCCI recently forecast that Dallas County may reach COVID-19 herd immunity by mid-June. According to Dr. Roderick, COVID-19 herd immunity is only possible though vaccinations.

“We each need to be patient as well as register and receive our COVID-19 vaccination,” Dr. Roderick said. “The only way we will reach herd immunity is by maintaining our vigilance and getting vaccinated. Reaching herd immunity is a community effort and should be a priority for each of us.”

According to PCCI, the center recently launched the MyPCI App, a program to help inform Dallas County residents of their individual risks.

The app is free to register and use, and it is a secure, cloud-based tool that doesn’t require personal health information and doesn’t track an individual’s mobile phone data.

The app is a machine learning algorithm that uses data from Dallas County Health and Human Services on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the population density in a given neighborhood.

Based on density and distances to those nearby who are infected, the MyPCI App generates a dynamic personal risk score.

To use the MyPCI App, go to, https://pccinnovation.org/mypci/, click on the link and register using code GP-7xI6QT.

Once registered, users can login daily, and a COVID-19 personal risk level score will be provided along with information to help individuals make informed decisions about how to manage their risk.