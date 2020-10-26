Dallas

Parkland Announces New Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Dallas Opening Nov. 3

The Goodwill Industries/Los Barrios testing site's final day is Oct. 29

Parkland Health and Hospital System is partnering with Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas to open a new walk-up COVID-19 testing location.

The testing site, located at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center at 2828 Fish Trap Road, will open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The site will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Goodwill Industries/Los Barrios, located at 3020 Westmoreland Road, will continue to offer testing through Thursday, Oct. 29. The site will be closed on Oct. 30.

