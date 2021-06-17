Parker County Sheriff's Office Seizes Multiple Animals From Abandoned Home

Parker County Sheriff's Animal Control officers and sheriff's deputies have removed several animals from an abandoned home after neighbors reported a foul odor.

According to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Newsome Mound Road on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived, they discovered seven mixed-breed dogs and cats confined inside a small room.

Deputies and animal control officers said the conditions within the home were so poor, their skin and eyes were burning once they entered the residence, forcing them to retreat.

"Our personnel was unable to enter the home and retrieve the animals due to the toxic ammonia odor," Sheriff Authier said. "Our animal control officers required protective clothing and SCBA gear in order to enter the home."

Sheriff Authier said once animal control officers were able to enter the home safely, they discovered there was no food or water available for the animals.

Sheriff's office personnel also reported the home had animal urine and feces covering the floors and animals, which were kept inside kennels.

The ceilings were caving in, insulation was exposed, and floors were unsafe containing numerous holes, exposing the animals to the outdoor elements, deputies said.

Sheriff's staff said the odor from the residence was so overwhelming, it extended to the neighbors' properties, and a carbon monoxide detector showed dangerous levels inside the home.

The windows of the home were closed and there was no air conditioning, with an inside temperature of the house at 103 degrees.

Sheriff's investigators had obtained a seizure warrant for the animals and transported them to the North Texas Veterinarian Hospital in Peaster for evaluation and medical treatment.

Sheriff's investigators said it appeared as if no one lived inside the home, which was being rented to a woman in Fort Worth. Neighbors reported the home has been vacant for several months.

Authier said the investigation is ongoing.

"We would like to thank LaJunta Firefighters for providing oxygen to sheriff's staff," Authier said. "We hope these animals make a full recovery. No pet should be exposed to this level of neglect or deplorable living conditions."

Authier said that once an arrest is made, the case will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney's Office.