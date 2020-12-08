Parker County Sheriff's Office Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

The Parker County Sheriff's Office has seized a large amount of marijuana and illegal liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted the traffic stop at the 397 mile marker of East Interstate 20.

The driver of a grey 2020 Nissan SUV failed to reduce his speed and yield the right-of-way when passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the interstate with its lights activated, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver of the Nissan was traveling at an average speed of 70 miles-per-hour.

Sheriff's Cpl. Jeremy Vandygriff conducted an open air search of the vehicle using K-9 Deputy Ussa and found illegal narcotics within the vehicle, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies said after searching the vehicle, they located and seized 107 sealed packages of marijuana and 21 vials of liquid.

A presumptuous field test indicated that the vials contained Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the total amount of marijuana seized was approximately 100 pounds, and the vials contained about 21-grams of liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol.

The driver, 44-year-old Joey Salvador-Galvez, of Escondido, California, told deputies he was transporting the marijuana to be broken down for illegal sale, deputies said.

Salvador-Galvez was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under 2,000-pounds.

He is currently being held at the Parker County Jail, and his bond was set at $55,000.