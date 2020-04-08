Parker County

Parker County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Felony Aggravated Assault Suspect

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Callahan, 32, is wanted in connection with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting incident in late March

By Hannah Jones

Parker County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford, is wanted for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected with an aggravated assault in late March.

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford, is wanted in connection with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that began as a shooting incident on March 22.

According to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, the victim, a 36-year-old male, reported that he and Callahan were using methamphetamine at Callahan’s residence in the 100 block of Cindy Lane when Callahan became angry and shot the victim in the right leg.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

heath 36 mins ago

Picture Reveals Heart of a Teacher

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Euless Man is Tarrant County’s 19th Death Connected to COVID-19

Deputies said the victim informed them that he was unable to leave the suspect’s home for several hours.

The victim was later forced into a Ford Ranger pickup truck by the suspect and two other unidentified suspects and taken to a field in the 4600 block of Midway Road in Springtown, deputies said.

Deputies said Callahan reportedly beat the victim with a four-way tire tool and left him bloody and wounded in the field.

The victim contacted a nearby residence where deputies were notified.

According to sheriff's office deputies, the victim was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and treated for a broken jaw, a gun-shot wound, and other injuries.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the suspect has eluded sheriff’s investigators. A warrant has been issued for Callahan’s arrest for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Fowler said anyone with information about the location of this suspect should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

According to sheriff’s investigators, the public should not to approach the suspect because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Parker County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of this subject. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.

This article tagged under:

Parker County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us