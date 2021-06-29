Parker County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Man in Connection With Fort Worth Homicide

Parker County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Fort Worth homicide during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies stopped the vehicle, a black 2012 Kia Forte, in the 500-block of FM 1885 for not having a front license plate.

The driver of the car, identified as 18-year-old Hector Alejandro Rivera of Saginaw, told deputies he purchased the car through social media in May and it did not have a license plate when he bought it.

Deputies ran a check on the car and the driver through the database system, discovering Rivera had an outstanding warrant out of Fort Worth for homicide.

The homicide occurred on June 30, 2020, when Fort Worth police located a female victim inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West Mason Street with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police said a dark-colored SUV drove by the location, firing several shots at a vehicle that the victim and a witness had parked on the street.

After shooting at the victim's vehicle, the suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

"Traffic stops are never routine," said Sheriff Authier. "Due to the felony homicide warrant, additional deputies were dispatched to the scene to take Rivera into custody. He was apprehended without incident."

Rivera was booked into the Parker County Jail, and was later released to the custody of Fort Worth Police.

Family members were also called to the scene to take custody of a teenage female passenger.