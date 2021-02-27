Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler Dies at 82

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler died Saturday at the age of 82, the sheriff's office says.

Fowler, who was elected sheriff in 2004, died surrounded by his family, including his wife Gail Fowler, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office. His cause of death was not released Saturday.

Prior to running for sheriff, Fowler spent his entire career in law enforcement in Parker and Tarrant counties. He started his career with the Weatherford Police Department in 1965, before working for the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth from 1971-95.

His career took him back to Parker County in 1995, where he served in the sheriff's office, district attorney's office and the private prison at Fort Wolters.