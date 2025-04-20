Parker County families hit by overnight tornadoes describe damage, close calls

Parker County saw the most severe damage from a series of tornadoes that hit west of the Metroplex late Saturday night.

Today, families are beginning the long process of recovery from the impacts.

NBC 5 was on the scene at Johnson Bend Road minutes after witnesses saw the funnel pass through.

“Watching it through the window, we saw a loud, big flash, sparks flying,” said Hayden Thompson. “When that happened, everything kind of lit up behind it, and we could see the tornado rolling in quick.”

After sunrise, the families who were hit directly saw just how severely they’d been impacted.

“As you can see, the roof looks like something took a bite out of it,” said Kiersten Sims.

Sims, her husband and four children were in a downstairs bathroom when the tornado hit their home, tearing the roof apart and scattering debris across their yard.

They’ll have to stay with family until it’s safe to live here again.

“I grew up in Texas, but I still haven’t been that close to a tornado before, so it was pretty intense,” said Sims.

On Walker Bend Road, Diane Bell’s son was inside an RV parked behind their house when the tornado arrived.

“We had a couple of heavy crashes, knew that there was something happening,” said Bell.

Looking outside, Bell saw that their metal carport was gone, and the RV had been thrown into the air and landed on its side.

“Honestly, I screamed because I knew my son was in there and I was really afraid that he might be seriously injured,” said Bell. “He crawled out with a flashlight and stood on top, and said mom, I’m okay, I’m okay!”

“That was really a God thing,” she continued.

With no serious injuries reported from the storms as of Sunday afternoon, even those hit hardest by the tornadoes were counting blessings on this Easter Sunday.

“We’re just really thankful that none of the neighbors seem to have been hurt, and we’re okay too,” said Bell.