A 46-year-old man faces felony charges in connection to a child pornography case, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Walker Watt Lawrence, 46, was arrested July 21 on six third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography, officials said.

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, a Crime Stoppers tip identified Lawrence as a man suspected of obtaining images of child pornography on his iPhone and iPad.

The sheriff's office said investigators then obtained a search warrant for Lawrence's iCloud account, where authorities say they located about 1,000 photos of child pornography.

The images depicted children between the ages of 6 and 12, authorities said.

Authier said investigators worked for several months to gather evidence before Lawrence's arrest due to the large amount of images.

Authorities did not say when the tip was received or when the search warrant was obtained.

Lawrence was booked into Tarrant County Jail and released on a $60,000 bond on July 23.

The case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney's office for prosecution, authorities said.