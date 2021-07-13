A 30-year-old Parker County man was arrested Friday for suspected abuse and neglect of two German shorthaired pointers, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

Ruben James Wilson, 30, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals for failure to provide necessary food, water, care and shelter after two welfare checks found the dogs had inadequate conditions.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In June, animal control officers responded to a welfare check at Wilson's home in Springtown, authorities said. After they found "inadequate conditions," the animal control officers instructed Wilson to provide adequate shelter, food, water and to treat the dogs for worms and issued Wilson a warning.

Then, in a follow-up welfare check on July 4, the officers returned and found the dogs, who "appeared malnourished," to have no food or water again, authorities said.

Investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Wilson last Friday.

Both dogs were seized and treated for malnutrition. A male dog was also treated for parasites, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We are happy that both dogs are responding to medical treatment and appear to be on the road to a full recovery," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.

Wilson was released last Saturday on a $2,500 bond, authorities said, and his case is being handled by the Parker County Attorney's Office.