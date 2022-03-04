Parker County

Parker County Man Accused of Shooting Wife Over Finances

Woman hospitalized after being shot in her side Wednesday, deputies say

NBC 5 News

A 47-year-old Parker County man was arrested on his front porch Wednesday afternoon after he called 911 to say he'd injured his wife after shooting her during an argument over money.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Poolville home of Michael Wayne Stearns and Michelle House at about 4 p.m. to find the man holding a 12 gauge shotgun and sitting on his porch.

Stearns was taken into custody without incident while inside first responders went inside the home and found the man's injured wife.

The 55-year-old woman, who had been shot in her side, was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where she is being treated.

Deputies said it appeared the bullet entered her left side near her ribcage and exited a few inches below the entrance point.

NBC 5 News
Michael Wayne Stearns

Deputies said the couple had been arguing over finances when the man grabbed a .22 pistol, shouted expletives at her and then shot her once as she sat in their living room.

Stearns has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

