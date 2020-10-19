Parker County Impacted by Computer Security Incident

Parker County was impacted by a computer security incident on Friday, but the County Elections systems were not impacted.

According to Parker County officials, IT staff isolated the compromised systems to limit the spread of the attack.

The Parker County officials said the elections systems function on an isolated network which was not impacted by the security incident.

No disruptions to early or election day voting are expected as a result of this incident, officials said.

Parker County and supporting organizations are investigating the origins of this attack. County officials said response and recovery are their top priorities along with determining the County's vulnerability of this kind of attack to prevent future occurrences.

Parker County IT is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Information Resources, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident and recover of the Counties' computer systems.

Officials said County residents may notice impacts to County services until the incident is fully resolves.

Citizens can contact their respective departments or seek alternative services through the County's website, parkercountytx.com.

According to Parker County officials, no personal information appears to have been compromised by this attack, but these findings will be verified as the investigation continues in the coming days.