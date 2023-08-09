Parker County grass fire nearly reaches house west of Weatherford

The hot and dry weather helped spark another fire in North Texas Wednesday afternoon. One flare-up west of Weatherford almost took out Cynthia Walker's home.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m., according to the local fire chief.

The Brock-Dennis Fire Department is roughly 90% volunteer. They arrived on the scene in Parker County while 10 acres were burning but were able to contain and put out the fire in a few hours.

"Oh, my goodness. Shitake mushrooms, how about that?" said Cynthia Walker when asked what she thought when she heard the call. Her contractor called her about the fire while she was volunteering in Fort Worth.

"All my mom's stuff, my dad's stuff, my art studio is up here," when she talks about the stakes of the fire encroaching on her home, "That's how I make my supplemental income."

Walker has lived in her home for 26 years.

The chief told NBC 5 the fire may have started from a neighbor cutting his grass but it is far too early to determine an exact cause. With such hot and dry conditions, many small things can spark a fire.

Around 3:30 p.m. the fire west of Weatherford was put out and the crew of around 30 people rush to another call of a small grass fire along Mineral Wells Highway.