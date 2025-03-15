Parker County

Parker County firefighters remain on high alert amid fire risk

Strong winds, dry conditions raise wildfire concerns across the region

By Maria Guerrero

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters across Parker County remained vigilant Friday as winds picked up, increasing wildfire concerns.

Fire and brush teams responded to several calls during Friday's red flag conditions, including small grass fires, downed utility lines, and a stalled 18-wheeler along I-20.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth recorded 55 mph winds in Mineral Wells late in the afternoon.

An active burn ban was in effect Friday in Parker County. "No burning is permitted 3/14/2025 due to high winds and a critical fire danger," according to the county's emergency management department.

At least one county resident was visited by authorities Friday morning for burning leaves in their backyard. Burn ban violators risk fines.

Friday's wind event left the region with dusty and hazy conditions, though significantly less than areas farther west.

Fire officials across North and Central Texas urged caution ahead of Friday’s wind event, asking the public to put off mowing, welding, and parking on dry grass, and ensuring drivers with trailers were not dragging chains.

"That one little spark, especially with our wind conditions and dry conditions we have, what could start out as a small fire could definitely eat up a few hundred acres if the potential fuel is there," said Kevin Dozier, Weatherford's fire marshal. "We're going to be very vigilant in our responses today. With this danger, we’re not taking any chances for anything to get out of control."

