Parker County 6-Year-Old Fatally Struck by School Bus: DPS

A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a school bus Monday afternoon in Parker County, state troopers say.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle, a neighborhood about 7 miles southwest of downtown Weatherford.

According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Brock Independent School District bus stopped and offloaded several students. As the bus began moving, it struck the girl, DPS said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. She has not yet been identified.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement to NBC 5, a Brock ISD spokesman confirmed the girl attended the district and no other students were hurt.

"We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time," the district's statement read. "Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers."

Campus counselors and crisis support teams will be at the child's campus during classes Tuesday, the district said.

No further details were immediately available, DPS said.