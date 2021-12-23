Park Cities Teen Creates Christmas Display to Help Cancer Patients' Families

For seven years now, 15-year-old Luke Jackson has been building a collection of Christmas inflatables.

“It started out with just one inflatable. It was a snowman that we got at Nicholson-Hardie,” said Jackson.

The next year, he added a few more. And the next, he added more, slowly covering each visible patch of grass with another blow-up Christmas character.

“The nutcracker’s new. Santa’s new. The projector back there is new,” he said admiring his work.

When he was younger, Jackson and his dad used to drive around admiring similar displays.

He got started on his after his dad died.

“I just wanted to make him proud by doing all of this,” said Jackson.

Each year, Luke spends hours designing and installing the inflatables which now total 35.

It’s an impressive site that never fails to draw a crowd.

On the night before Christmas Eve, neighbors of all ages stopped to admire and snap family photos.

But Luke’s quick to tell you, his display’s about a lot more than just spreading Christmas cheer.

“Well my grandfather passed away from pancreatic cancer,” said Jackson. “I started a charity a couple of years ago. It’s for kids who have parents suffering from cancer. I’m raising funds to help them treat that.”

Since then, Luke’s Lawn has raised money for the Cancer Support Community North Texas, which provides social and emotional support for impacted families.

Last year, his decorations at Halloween and Christmas raised $30,000.

“I’m proud. Very proud,” said Luke’s mom Lyle Jackson.

This year, she said people started asking about the display in November.

They hope that interest plus adding a QR code will help Luke raise even more.

“I’m just really amazed by him that he found a way to channel everything that he’s gone through into this project that is really his passion,” she said.

Click here to donate to Cancer Support Community North Texas.