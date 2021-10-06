Hundreds of parents are now waiting to reunite with their children after a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School on Wednesday morning.

The parents have gathered at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, about six miles away from the high school, which has been identified as a reunification center.

Police and school officials are now working to bus all the students from Timberview High School to the reunification center. All buses are being escorted by police from the high school to the reunification center.

As school buses, full of students, arrive at the Center for Performing Arts, we have seen police officers scanning each and every student ID badge as students get off the bus in an attempt to make sure everyone is accounted for.

The Mansfield ISD says counseling services will be available for students and parents at the reunification location.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has placed all schools that feed into Timberview High School on lockout until the MISD police department clears those campuses. A lockout means classes will resume, but no one will be allowed in or out of the building.

There is now an active manhunt for an 18-year-old student from Timberview High School who is being considered a "person of interest."

He has been identified as

18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is now at large and considered armed and dangerous.

It's believed that Simpkins is driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Police say if you encounter this person, or know anything about his whereabouts, to immediately call 911.