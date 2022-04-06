high school graduation

Parents Question Paid Parking Fees at Public High School Graduation

High school graduations are around the corner but some Fort Worth ISD parents are upset over one aspect of the celebration

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth ISD is making preparations for graduation this year.

Students will collect their diplomas at Dickies Arena.

Several parents reached out to NBC 5 concerned that parking for the graduation would be $20 per car.

Graduation season is around the corner but there’s already controversy in Fort Worth ISD. Their graduation at Dickies Arena won’t have free parking. Education Reporter Wayne Carter reports.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Patty Pressley is an advocate for students at Western Hills High and says many students at the school live below the poverty line and asking them to pay to park is unfair.

"The kids who aren't going to college, this is the biggest event in their lives next to getting married and having a baby," Pressley said. "Why should these families have to stress out over parking?"

Fort Worth ISD is offering free parking at Farrington Field, but those families would need to take shuttles to get to the graduation site.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

self driving truck 20 mins ago

Self-Driving Trucks Testing Route Between Fort Worth and El Paso

Rangers 2 hours ago

Alligator Corn Dog & Brisket Egg Rolls Among New Food Items at Globe Life Field

Parents said considering the Dickies Arena is partially taxpayer-funded, they would hope the fee could be waived for students celebrating a major milestone.

This article tagged under:

high school graduationFort Worth ISDDickies ArenaWestern Hills High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us