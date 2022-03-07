Joey, Paula and Taylor Reed plan to stand outside the Fort Worth Veteran Affairs clinic on Tuesday when President Biden visits the center.

They’re hoping he sees their faces and signs urging him to bring Trevor Reed home.

The former Marine is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison on alleged charges of a drunken altercation with a police officer.

U.S. officials have called the charges against him ‘preposterous’, saying he’s being used as a political pawn by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We need to get our son home,” said his mother Paula Reed. “He’s innocent. He has no reason to be there. None whatsoever. He’s wasting his life there, he needs to come home.”

The Reeds, who live in Granbury, hoped for a private meeting with the president during his trip to Fort Worth but learned Monday that request had been declined.

NBC 5 reached out to the White House for comment but has yet to hear back.

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies, the family's hope for a reunion has been fading.

“It’s devastating,” said sister Taylor Reed. “We were hoping we could get Trevor home before all of this escalated to this point – and now that this has started it’s becoming harder and harder to hold on to hope.”

After not being allowed to call his parents for 7 months, a rare phone call from Trevor this weekend and Monday morning only fueled the urgency to bring him home.

“He’s coughing up blood all day long, every day,” said his father Joey Reed. “He’s got a fever off and on.”

“It’s kind of like a double-edge sword,” Paula said. “I wanted to hear from him, but I feel bad because now I know exactly what kind of shape he’s in and that makes it harder.”

The Reeds say Trevor served as a presidential guard at Camp David for former President Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“He was there to defend the president, the vice-president and their families and was there to die if needed to protect them,” Joey Reed said. “We think that should be taken into consideration.”

“We just want him home. President Biden has the power to do that," Joey Reed said.