trevor reed

Parents of Texas Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Call on Biden to Bring Son Home

Former Marine Trevor Reed is currently being held in a Russian prison on charges U.S. officials call 'preposterous'

By Katy Blakey

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Joey, Paula and Taylor Reed plan to stand outside the Fort Worth Veteran Affairs clinic on Tuesday when President Biden visits the center.

They’re hoping he sees their faces and signs urging him to bring Trevor Reed home.

The former Marine is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison on alleged charges of a drunken altercation with a police officer.

U.S. officials have called the charges against him ‘preposterous’, saying he’s being used as a political pawn by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We need to get our son home,” said his mother Paula Reed. “He’s innocent. He has no reason to be there. None whatsoever. He’s wasting his life there, he needs to come home.”

The Reeds, who live in Granbury, hoped for a private meeting with the president during his trip to Fort Worth but learned Monday that request had been declined.

NBC 5 reached out to the White House for comment but has yet to hear back.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

park cities 18 mins ago

Park Cities Teardowns Concern Preservationists

Dallas 20 mins ago

Baylor Scott & White Sending Excess Medical Supplies to Help Ukraine

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies, the family's hope for a reunion has been fading.

“It’s devastating,” said sister Taylor Reed. “We were hoping we could get Trevor home before all of this escalated to this point – and now that this has started it’s becoming harder and harder to hold on to hope.”

After not being allowed to call his parents for 7 months, a rare phone call from Trevor this weekend and Monday morning only fueled the urgency to bring him home.

“He’s coughing up blood all day long, every day,” said his father Joey Reed. “He’s got a fever off and on.”

“It’s kind of like a double-edge sword,” Paula said. “I wanted to hear from him, but I feel bad because now I know exactly what kind of shape he’s in and that makes it harder.”

The Reeds say Trevor served as a presidential guard at Camp David for former President Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“He was there to defend the president, the vice-president and their families and was there to die if needed to protect them,” Joey Reed said. “We think that should be taken into consideration.”

“We just want him home. President Biden has the power to do that," Joey Reed said.

This article tagged under:

trevor reedRussiaveteranMarine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us