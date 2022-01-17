Granbury

Parents of Texas Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Call for Renewed Focus on Case

Marine veteran Trevor Reed has been held in a Russian jail for more than two years

By Katy Blakey

A North Texas couple is pleading with federal officials to bring up their son's case as leaders from the United States and Russia meet amid heightened tensions.

Trevor Reed, 29 from Granbury, Texas, is a Marine veteran who once served as a presidential guard at Camp David.

For more than two years he's been held in a Russian prison on charges U.S. officials have called preposterous.

As U.S. leaders meet with Russian officials, hoping to avert Russia from invading Ukraine, Reeds parents are hopeful their son's case will be brought up.

"At this point we believe any negotiations that go on with Russia or any other country that is holding Americans hostage or wrongfully, they should be included in whatever talks are going on with that nation," said Trevor's father Joey Reed.

The Reeds told NBC 5 Russian authorities have not let the couple speak to their son over the phone in nearly six months.

The Reeds worry the latest tension involving Ukraine will hurt their son's chances of coming home.

"Remember our son guarded the President and the Vice President who is now the President and was willing to die for them, and right now, our son is slowly dying in a prison cell in Russia," Joey Reed said. "I want all the people in Washington to remember that when they sleep in their nice comfortable bed tonight."

Last November, Reed went on a hunger strike to protest his detention and human rights abuses behind bars -- a claim Russian officials denied.

