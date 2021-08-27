Through tears, Elizabeth Holguin talks about her son.

"He was a great kid,” Holguin said. “He was my son."

A marine she says was killed in the suicide bomber attack in Afghanistan.

"He's my hero,” Holguin said. “My marine and he's served his country."

The family said military is what he always wanted to do since he was about 14 years old.

"I think all veterans are going to be disturbed,” The Veterans Center of North Texas Executive Director Paul Hendricks said.

Hendricks is also a veteran of the Vietnam War and knows what’s happening in Afghanistan can trigger other veterans.

"There was certainly a mass exodus out of Vietnam just like there is going on today with Afghanistan," Hendricks said.

He knows veterans of previous wars or even from this one may need help. Their nonprofit is one that provides resources.

"We're here to provide referral,” Hendricks said. “Where can I go to get services in the community and help on that integration and just help to be stable in the community. And then we do have resources to provide direct financial assistance if that's warranted."

Hendricks added for many veterans seeing what's happening overseas or just returning from Afghanistan emotional support is most important.

"I think we need to be ready to reach out and put our arms around them and say what can I do to help you," Hendricks said.

To learn more about The Veterans Center of North Texas click here.